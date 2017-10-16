Despite a chorus of objections to a proposed law governing when guardians can take over decision-making from intellectually disabled Nova Scotians, Liberal members have used their majority on a legislature committee to move Bill 16 along without change.

The vote on Monday took place just minutes after the last of seven presenters called for changes to the Adult Capacity and Decision-making Act.

PC MLA Karla MacFarlane, who tried unsuccessfully to pass a motion to send the bill back to Justice Department lawyers to consider the changes being proposed, said she was taken aback by the move.

"I was really surprised", she said. "Most people would say they're not, but I was surprised because I think that it's very clear from the presenters today that anyone's astute observation today is that clearly the bill is not conforming even to the charter of rights."

Bill 16 is designed to replace a previous law, the Incompent Persons Act, which was struck down by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge.

The judge found the old law violated the basic rights of Landon Webb, a young man whose parents were granted guardianship over him when he was declared medically incompetent.

Justice Minister Mark Furey has said Bill 16 strikes a better balance than the Incompetent Persons Act.