Some Sydney, N.S., residents living downwind from a smelly municipal compost facility want it moved outside the community. They now have the local councillor on their side.

The compost plant for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is located near the municipal landfill in a largely commercial area on the outskirts of Sydney. Nearby are a few residential streets and several large retailers.

Jerry Cole lives on Bennett Street. He said it's been an intermittent problem for several years.

CBRM's waste management operators say they try to plan work so compost does not cause a smell in nearby neighbourhoods. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"At times you can't go out and enjoy your property, sit on the deck, nice and warm. You get this flow of, this stink of it all that just grasps you. It just shouldn't be over there."

Cole said about 35 families are affected.

"Council, I would recommend to do due diligence on trying to move this," he said. "It's no place for it."

Councillor to try to help

Jim MacLeod is the municipal councillor for the area. He said he is going to press the municipality to move the plant.

"There's no reason why we can't find a suitable location other than in the city. It doesn't make any sense."

A few years ago, the municipality promised to fix the problem by changing the way the materials are disposed of and stored.

CBRM solid waste manager Francis Campbell said the smell must be coming from treated compost stored outside the facility. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Cole said although the smell hasn't been as bad this summer, it's still a long-standing problem.

"You can take a green bin with items that have been there on a hot day for two or three days, put your head in it, that just about would sum it up."

Francis Campbell is manager of solid waste for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. He said the smell is not coming from the composting process because it is done indoors under negative pressure and odours go through a biofilter before they are released to the environment.

"So any of the odour that would be experienced would be from compost that's stored outside of the facility once it's done," he said. "People describe it as a sour milk smell."

Smell can't be eliminated

Campbell said it is not something they can eliminate, but they do their best to control the smell, especially on windy days.

"What we do is limit our activity to those days when the weather is conducive to moving material around."

Meanwhile, MacLeod said preliminary discussions are already underway and he expects to bring the issue to council sometime this fall.

"We are dealing with it," he said. "We are looking at a process."