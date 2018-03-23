A union activist has filed a complaint with Nova Scotia's registry of lobbyists alleging former prime minister Jean Chrétien violated the province's lobbying law when he met with Premier Stephen McNeil at the premier's office on Wednesday.

Chrétien is not registered as a lobbyist in Nova Scotia, which is a legal requirement for anyone who want to influence government on policy, legislation or a specific proposal.

The former prime minister is an international adviser to a group promoting a proposal to bring a container shipping port to Sydney Harbour.

In his complaint, retired CUPE Atlantic communications representative John McCracken noted media reports of Chrétien's comments before the meeting between the two leaders.

Retired CUPE Atlantic communications representative John McCracken filed a complaint with the registry of lobbyists. (CBC)

"In his remarks to reporters in Sydney on March 21, CBC, the Cape Breton Spectator and others reported that Chrétien 'promised to discuss the port file with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, adding he hoped the provincial government would invest in the project, even though this development has been billed as 'private' since Day 1 and the province has said it will not be investing in it.'"

Speaking by phone to CBC News, McCracken said he was spurred to act by the premier's denials he had been lobbied.

"If it walks like a duck, [quacks] like a duck, it's probably a duck," he said. "I just felt like in Canada, we have laws that are set up to hold people to account — particularly politicians and former politicians — and we all want to see accountability.

Violations of the Lobbyists' Registration Act can result in prosecution and a fine of up to $25,000 for a first offence and $100,000 for a subsequent offence.

On Thursday, McNeil repeatedly said he had not been lobbied during that get-together.

"We talked about economic development," said McNeil. "We talked about what it was like to be from a large family. We continued to share stories about that, but I can assure you there was actually no lobby."

Opposition reaction

Responding to a question by interim PC Leader Karla MacFarlane during Friday's question period, McNeil maintained that position.

"Mr. Chrétien was very clear and got out there and said he supported it but he did not ask me for a single nickel. He just said it would be a good project for the province," said McNeil.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said that sounded like lobbying to him.

"In that conversation, Mr. Chrétien spoke to him about his opinion of the port and what he would like the premier to think about it," he said. "In my judgment, I think in any common view, that's what lobbying is."

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said the meeting sounds like lobbying to him. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

Speaking to reporters outside the chamber but before McCracken filed his complaint, McNeil maintained his meeting with Chrétien was entirely above board, and that, as a policy, he doesn't meet with people who come to him looking for help on specific proposals.

"If they are coming to me specifically to lobby on a particular thing before government, I don't take that meeting," he said. "That's pretty straightforward, so if you're coming to lobby me about something that's before this House or an expenditure that we're making, I don't take that meeting."

MacFarlane isn't sold.

Interim leader for the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party, Karla MacFarlane said it 'kind of negates the whole purpose of the registry if you're not going to pay attention to it.' (Jean Laroche/CBC)

"Kind of negates the whole purpose of the registry if you're not going to pay attention to it," she said.

Service Nova Scotia Minister Geoff MacLellan, responsible for the lobbyist registry, said this week's debate over lobbying has convinced him the law needs a thorough review.

"This whole issue brought on this week gives us the chance to do that and come back to Nova Scotians with what we see could strengthen that system," he said.

"If the Nova Scotia system is antiquated from an electronic platform perspective and also from the practical application, then it's time to take a look and see if we can do better."

​