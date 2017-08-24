A Sydney, N.S., firefighter and a Truro police officer captured medals at an international competition with thousands of participants earlier this month.

The World Police and Fire Games were held in Los Angeles, Calif., and featured competitions including everything from police pistol combat, stair running and half marathon, to dodgeball, bean bag toss and horseshoes.

The Truro Police Service's Cpl. Robert John Hunka took the silver in the Crossfit open division, while Sydney firefighter Stephen MacKenzie won bronze in the Elite Athlete Crossfit division. A second Truro police officer, Const. Justin Russell, finished eighth in the Crossfit open division.

Crossfit is a trademarked fitness regime which requires competitors to demonstrate their prowess in gymnastics, powerlifting, calisthenics and various athletic pursuits, while at the same time enhancing skills and strengths that can be used directly in their vocations.

"We train in the gym for situations that we face on the fire ground every day," MacKenzie said.

'A great experience'

Coming into the event, MacKenzie, 28, was ranked sixth in the world in his category. Only the top 10 were invited to compete in the elite division. MacKenzie said he overcame a slow start to rally in the very last event and capture second place.

Calling it a "very humbling and a great experience," he described the competition as less stressful than most of the events in which he competes.

Firefighter Stephen MacKenzie won a bronze medal at the recent World Police and Fire Games in Los Angeles. (Cape Breton Regional Municipality)

"Maybe because it was a bunch of firefighters and police officers, we felt more relaxed around each other because we have that original connection," he said.

Departments proud

Gilbert MacIntyre, deputy chief of operations for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's Fire & Emergency Services, congratulated MacKenzie on his accomplishment.

"A firefighter must go from 0 to 60 in a matter of seconds, depending on the situation at hand," MacIntyre said in a news release. "In order to protect themselves and the public, a certain level of physical fitness is required, which Stephen exemplifies."

Meanwhile, Cpl. Robert Hunka's silver-medal performance has the Truro Police Department bursting with pride. The service's Facebook page is abuzz with congratulatory messages for both Hunka and Russell.

Sydney firefighter Stephen MacKenzie, right, won bronze in the Elite Athlete Crossfit division. (Cape Breton Regional Municipality)

Hunka is already well-known in the area. In 2014, he rescued a woman from a burning building in Truro, kicking down a door and making his way through thick smoke before finding her and carrying her to safety. For that act of courage he received the Governor General's Medal of Bravery at a ceremony in Ottawa.

MacKenzie and the two officers have become friends through Crossfit, and they look forward to more competitions in the future, he said.

The World Police and Fire Games are held every two years. The next one will be hosted by Chengdu, China in 2019.