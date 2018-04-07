Competition Bureau investigates alleged blueberry price-fixing

Canada's competition regulator has confirmed it is investigating allegations of anti-competitive conduct in the wild blueberry industry.

Spokesperson Véronique Aupry said the federal Competition Bureau is currently gathering evidence to determine the facts.

She said there has been no conclusion of wrongdoing and no charges have been laid.

The North Eastern New Brunswick Wild Blueberry Growers Association said it has been told the investigation is focused on complaints concerning prices paid by processing companies for blueberries produced in the Maritimes.

Association president Louis-Philippe McGraw welcomed the investigation, suggesting it could put an end to long-running suspicions by berry processors about how prices are set.

He urged all growers to co-operate with the federal agency.