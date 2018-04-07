Skip to Main Content
Competition Bureau investigates alleged blueberry price-fixing

Notifications

New

Competition Bureau investigates alleged blueberry price-fixing

Complaints have been filed about the prices paid by processing companies for berries produced in the Maritimes.

Complaints filed about prices paid by processing companies for berries produced in Maritimes

The Canadian Press ·
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating allegations of anti-competitive conduct in the wild blueberry industry. (Wild Blueberry Producers Association of Nova Scotia)

Canada's competition regulator has confirmed it is investigating allegations of anti-competitive conduct in the wild blueberry industry.

Spokesperson Véronique Aupry said the federal Competition Bureau is currently gathering evidence to determine the facts.

She said there has been no conclusion of wrongdoing and no charges have been laid.

The North Eastern New Brunswick Wild Blueberry Growers Association said it has been told the investigation is focused on complaints concerning prices paid by processing companies for blueberries produced in the Maritimes.

Association president Louis-Philippe McGraw welcomed the investigation, suggesting it could put an end to long-running suspicions by berry processors about how prices are set.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us