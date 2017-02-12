Some Halifax residents say snow is piling up around their community mailboxes and Canada Post isn't doing enough to make sure the path is clear.

"I could come out, frankly, and shovel it myself, but ... I'm not not solving the problem," said John Wells, 80, who lives on Bobolink Street in the Bridgeview subdivision. "I think it's something Canada Post should be looking after and should be doing."

Wells points out an irony: When Canada Post still did home delivery about a year and a half ago, he was required to keep the walkways to his home clear.

"Canada Post had their standards whereby if you didn't keep your sidewalk clear of ice, snow, whatever, that they were not obligated to bring the mail to your door," he said. "And this basically to me is the same thing. They should be obligated to keep the path. If my doorway or entrance had been filled with snow like that, they would not have delivered my mail."

'Frustration from the window'

Bernie Carr, who lives across the street from a community mailbox on nearby Canary Crescent, said he's only seen snow removed twice this winter.

He said he's "watched frustration from the window," watching people climb snowbanks to get to their mail. Sometimes it gets as high as 90 centimetres.

Bernie Carr clears the snow in front of his mailbox himself. (Allison Devereaux/CBC)

After clearing out his own driveway with a snowblower, he makes a habit of crossing the street to remove snow near the mailbox.

"Once I'm finished doing my own I'm not really up to doing that," he said. "But somebody's got to do it."

Call us directly, Canada Post says

Canada Post responded to CBC News requests with an email that said it clears the area in front of mailboxes, and resends crews if a plow pushes snow in the way again.

The email also recommended that people call Canada Post directly.

Francis MacDonald, one of Carr's neighbours, says the Crown corporation should do better.

"So that you could walk in without fear of falling down and breaking your neck," he said. "What would be a proper cleaning for your front step, same thing."

He said he's concerned that older neighbours might slip or fall performing a task that isn't theirs.