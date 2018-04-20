The Community Food Leader Certificate Program, which helps local businesses and organizations in Nova Scotia start projects related to food and community, is back for its second year.

The program runs in Cape Breton, Halifax and Cumberland County. Ten people from each region get to participate and work on their desired projects. And it's free, because it's funded by the Ecology Action Centre.

"It's been different for each person," said Jody Nelson, community food co-ordinator for Cape Breton. "But I've seen a lot of progress in all their projects."

Projects include a community clay oven at the Coady and Tompkins Memorial Library in the Margaree area that will be built this spring, education around urban farming, and development of community gardens.

This food was prepped during a Community Food Leader project. (Jody Nelson/Ecology Action Centre)

"Some people start something new. Some people are just trying to get a little further towards their goal," said Nelson.

Kailea Pedley and her family have run a small farm in Margaree for four years. She grows vegetables for her local food market, and also raises pigs, ducks and chickens. She wanted to start a farm education project for children.

"I took a great deal away from it and made some connections with some really inspiring people," said Pedley. "The plan as it stands now is to develop a really focused program for hosting school field-trips on our farm, and I've outlined pretty specifically the steps involved to help us get there."

She is building a commercial kitchen so visitors to the farm can learn how food gets from farm to table.

The program includes one class every month from May to December. The classes teach people a variety of skills, from hosting food workshops to how the Nova Scotia food systems works.

"Healthy food is impacting the greater system and everyone's common good, so that's how we try to look at it," said Nelson.

Sara Roth and Nicole Dixon are past participants of the Community Food Leader program. (Jody Nelson/Ecology Action Centre)

The deadline for applying to the Community Food Leader program is April 20, which can be done at the Ecology Action Centre's website.