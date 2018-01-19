Aquaculture opponents call for 'ineffective' fisheries minister to be fired

Rather than reassuring opponents of fish farming, comments made Thursday by Nova Scotia Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell have sparked indignation and calls that he be fired.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Colwell brushed aside warnings about damaged fish pens in Jordan Bay along the South Shore as "the same people complaining all the time. It's the same complaints and they're not justified."

Ricky Hallett, the lobster fisherman who first sounded the alarm about the damage and the possible widespread death or escape of the salmon, called the minister's comments a view from "his ivory tower in Halifax."

"I walked the beach," he said. "I saw the garbage.

"His perspective is from afar. Mine is up close and I can actually see what's going on there."

View of the Cooke Aquaculture site in Jordan Bay, N.S. (Kathaleen Milan and Ron Neufeld)

He said he would like Colwell to come to the area and do a tour to "see what he's inflicting on these coastal communities as a result of that industry."

He is also demanding an independent, third-party inspection of the site.

Hallett said Colwell's offhand dismissal of local concerns showed the minister has chosen to side with Cooke Aquaculture, which operates the aquaculture site near Shelburne through a subsidiary. That undercuts the minister's credibility as the person overseeing aquaculture, according to Hallett.

That view is shared by Kathaleen Milan, who also opposes the aquaculture site. She too believed that Colwell should be replaced as fisheries minister.

"He's completely ineffective," she said. "As a minister of our government, he is completely ineffective.

Plastic piping washed up on the shore along Jordan Bay, N.S. (Kathaleen Milan and Ron Neufeld)

"We're dealing with the same old people in the government that have deaf ears to any of our concerns. We have no one to go to. He shut us completely off as citizens of this province."

Cooke Aquaculture's vice-president of public relations, Joel Richardson, said work continues to repair damage caused by the storm.

"We are following our farm management plan and repairs are progressing well."