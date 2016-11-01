Decorated East Coast curler Colleen Jones is adding another honour to her list of accomplishments: member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame.

Joining Jones in the 2016 hall of fame class is former CFL star Michael "Pinball" Clemons, Paralympic swimmer Stephanie Dixon, Special Olympics creator Dr. Fran Hayden, Olympian Sue Holloway, speed skater Annie Perrault and former NHLer Bryan Trottier.

Colleen Jones keeps a keen eye on a rock as teammates Kim Kelly (left) and Mary-Anne Arsenault sweep during Tournament of Hearts action in 2006. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Before she was a CBC personality, Jones rose to fame as a successful skip whose team won two world championships and six Tournament of Hearts championships. She also claimed the title of the youngest skip ever to win a Canadian women's title at the tournament in 1982.

In an interview with CBC News on Monday, Jones said going to the Mayflower Curling Club in Halifax was a rite of passage in her family.

"My parents didn't curl but my sisters curled and you each got to go up to the curling club when you turned 14, old enough to hold a rock," she said.

It didn't take Jones long to feel completely comfortable on the ice.

"I loved it because my sisters were doing it and then I wanted to be as good as them," she said.

'The most natural thing'

"It didn't take long to start to feel like sliding on the ice was the most natural thing that I was born to do."

Jones's curling career included a record 21 Canadian Championships appearances. She said curling gave her so much but what she loved most was it allowed her to try and fail.

"You get out there and every time you're trying to win a game, you also know you are putting yourself up there to fail as well and you love that challenge," Jones said.