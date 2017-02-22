Colin Hunter MacLean, president of the Waterfront Development Corp. and a major influence in the province's upgraded and expanded community college system, died Tuesday in Halifax.

"He was a visionary and realist. It's a combination you don't often see," Mayor Mike Savage said Wednesday. "He could see the big picture, and he could also see how to get there."

As head of the Waterfront Development Corp. since 2008, MacLean played a big part in Halifax's vibrant and welcoming waterfront with its kiosks, funky streetlights and extended boardwalk, Savage said.

His vision of the waterfront along Halifax Harbour was a successful artistic and retail combination, he added.

'Really feeling the loss'

Developing good, sustainable, commercial waterfront districts — the provincial Crown corporation owns land along the Halifax, Dartmouth, Bedford and Lunenburg harbours — can be a very contentious undertaking, with differing interests and opinions, Savage said.

"But Colin had the ability to walk with all people and to really listen to them," he said.

"We are really feeling the loss of this remarkable man. I can only imagine how his family is feeling."

A view of the planned Queen's Marque complex from the water, another Halifax waterfront project in which Colin MacLean played a key role. (Queen's Marque)

Savage also noted how MacLean's work with Nova Scotia Community College, where he served as legal counsel and secretary to the board, among other roles, helped change a "not-so-robust" trade school into one of the leading community colleges in the country.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore also lauded MacLean's role in the revision and expansion of the NSCC system.

"He was an educator and a teacher. He was involved in the Nova Scotia Community College with Ray Ivany and others to set it on the incredible successful track that it is on now," Fillmore said Wednesday.

"He was right in the mix to get that new wonderful waterfront campus building built, working with the architects in the details to get the best for the students there. He helped reinvent the community college ."

'A visionary leader'

Filmore also worked with MacLean at the Waterfront Development Corp.

"The waterfront experience that we enjoy today — the piano, the hammocks, the Queen's Marque development, the imminent development of the Cunard Block — that's his work," said Fillmore.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore called Waterfront Development Corp. president Colin MacLean, who died Tuesday, a remarkable leader who has done great things for Halifax and the province. (CBC)

"He rallied the forces, the team at Waterfront [Development], the developers; he used public consultation and engagement to make sure the direction he was taking it was in keeping what we wanted for ourselves, for our city. He took the care to talk to the people he was working for — the people of Nova Scotia."

Fillmore said MacLean was one of "our leaders that landed in our midst at just the right time." He also called him "the ultimate gentleman and a remarkable parent.

"I am just so sad. All of us, whether we knew Colin or not, we're better off because of his time here and the work that he did."

Service to be held Saturday

Born in Halifax in 1965, MacLean attended the University of King's College and graduated from Dalhousie University with a law degree. He taught in an Inuit village as well as an alternative school in Lunenburg County before moving back to Halifax.

MacLean was also vice-chair of the Immigrants Services Association of Nova Scotia and was slated to become chair before his illness, the association's website said Wednesday.

Acclaim for MacLean was widespread on social media Wednesday with many posts calling him "a true mentor," "leader" and frequently "a visionary." A waterfront walk was held as a tribute to MacLean.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. A service to celebrate his life is to be held Saturday at Saint Andrew's United Church in Halifax.