One of the ice surfaces at Cole Harbour Place will likely be closed for just over a year because of repair work to the arena's roof and the concrete slab that sits below the ice.

The plan was approved at a special meeting of Halifax's audit and finance committee on Monday, but regional council still needs to approve it.

The roof above the Scotia One rink — which can seat up to 1,000 spectators — was damaged during the winter of 2015 and emergency repairs were done right away.

On April 28, 2017, a tender to reinforce the roof was awarded to Blunden Construction for $1.1 million to cover the light steel work.

The roof above the Scotia One ice surface was damaged during the winter of 2015. (CBC)

John MacPherson, Halifax's manager of facilities construction and design, said the municipality had planned to do the heavy steel work in a second phase, but that idea was ruled out.

"It's not recommended to do it that way. It should be done all at once," said MacPherson.

With the addition of the heavy steel work, the price tag for the roofing work has now risen to more than $1.7 million. It's not clear whether that's less than if the work had been completed in two separate phases.

Ice slab repairs

Instead of delaying much-needed repairs to the rink's ice slab, municipal officials also decided to do that work immediately after the roof repairs are done.

"To reduce the risks overall, put this work all in one package and get it over with," said Brad Anguish, Halifax's director of parks and recreation.

The cost of fixing the ice slab isn't known.

An 'inconvenience'

Under the plan, users of the Scotia One rink would use the Gray Arena in north Dartmouth instead.

The councillor for the Cole Harbour area said this is a pain for users and the rink itself.

"You can't put a price on the inconvenience and the travel time of the users," said District 4 Coun. Lorelei Nicoll. "It's going to very difficult for Cole Harbour Place to manage that."

The second ice surface at Cole Harbour Place would remain open during the repairs.

Scotia One would be expected to reopen in September 2018.