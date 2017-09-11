A 20-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a Halifax daycare last month.

Halifax Regional Police said on Aug. 22 at 7:20 p.m. they received a report that a man working at Kids & Company daycare, located on Barrington Street in north-end Halifax, touched one of the children in a sexual manner earlier in the day.

Police said in a news release that the man was suspended from the daycare the same day. Police will not disclose the age or gender of the child to protect their identity.

Mitchell Casavechia, 20, faces one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference. He turned himself in last Thursday and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Oct. 26.

Released on conditions

He was released on numerous conditions, which include staying away from daycares, playgrounds and schools. He must also not be around any youth under the age of 16, except when in the company of their parent.

Dorothy Morphy, area director with Kids & Company, said the daycare is working closely with the police investigation. But she said she couldn't discuss details of Casavechia's employment at the daycare for confidentiality reasons.

According to its website, Kids & Company has dozens of locations throughout out the U.S. and Canada and provides care for children up to Grade 6.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Halifax confirmed Casavechia completed a two-month contract with its Cole Harbour location from June to August 2016 without incident.

Henk van Leeuwen, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Halifax, said in a statement that Casavechia underwent a criminal record check and his name went through a child abuse registry search prior to his hiring. Neither search turned up any results.

"Our philosophy and system of care also requires that no single employee is left alone with a child during the child's time at our club," reads van Leeuwen's statement.

"We have numerous expectations of our staff concerning code of conduct, as well as specific training covering code of conduct. An example of this code would be our employees never conducting one-on-one activities alone with a child. Our programs and activities must be conducted in open areas that can be accessed and visible to all."