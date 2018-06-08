Skip to Main Content
RCMP looking for man accused of grabbing teenage girl in Cole Harbour

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a man who they say pulled a 13-year-old girl into a wooded walking path in Cole Harbour, N.S., before she broke free Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. on John Stewart Drive

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on John Stewart Drive. The girl had been walking southward on the street.

RCMP say the man grabbed the teen from behind and pulled her a short distance down a walking path toward a wooded area before she was able to run away.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, stands five feet 10 inches, and has a lean build and dark hair with a brush cut on top, but shaved on the sides. The man was wearing black sneakers, blue jeans and a teal T-shirt that had three buttons.

RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area to contact them, including a woman who was seen walking her German shepherd with a red leash prior to the incident.

People are asked to phone 902-490-5020, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave information through the website for Crime Stoppers.

