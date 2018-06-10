Cole Harbour homes evacuated as forest fire spreads

Firefighters are recommending some people leave their homes as they battle an out-of-control forest fire in the Salt Marsh Trails area of Cole Harbour.

Bisset Road has been closed to traffic between Cole Harbour Road and Dyke Road.

Homes on Astral Drive, Lakeridge Crescent and Beaver Crescent are being evacuated, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett of Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency service. About 75 to 100 homes are currently affected.

"It's moving pretty quick through the trees. It's not under control. DNR has a helicopter here. Halifax Fire has multiple units — tankers and firefighters. But right now, we are not in position to be in front of the fire."

Hollett said they're working with the Department of Natural Resouces to get an aerial evaluation of where the fire is going and will decide then whether to extend the evacuation.

RCMP officers are currently going to homes to advise residents to leave.

Crews arrived at the scene at about 5 p.m.

Pam McDonald said there was a lot of smoke in her Cole Harbour neighbourhood.

"I live on Astral Drive and we can see smoke down past Colby South. There's some fire engines and police cars going down our street," she said.

Halifax Fire is looking for a location to set up an information point or shelter for evacuees but doesn't have one yet, Hollett said.

Natural Resources spokesperson Bruce Nunn said the department has two helicopters in the air over the blaze.

It is estimated the fire has covered six to eight hectares.