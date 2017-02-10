Five people including three teens have been charged with numerous weapons- and drug-related charges after police found guns, drugs and money in a Cole Harbour, N.S., home.

Police executed a search warrant at a home near Flying Cloud Drive and Forest Hills Parkway early Thursday.

Officers seized an AR-15 assault rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, two .22-calibre handguns and a SKS 7.56-mm rifle. Four of the five guns were loaded.

Police said in a news release that they also found a large quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash.

Dozens of charges

Police arrested a 66-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 17.

They have each been charged with:

Possession of marijuana.

Possession of cocaine.

Careless storage of a firearm (four counts).

Unsafe storage contrary to regulations (four counts).

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (five counts).

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device (three counts). The devices were over-capacity cartridge magazines, said RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Possession of a firearm knowing it's unauthorized (five counts).

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, handguns (two counts).

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Tampering with a serial number.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with five counts of possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order.

Back in court soon

All five people appeared Thursday in Dartmouth provincial court.

The 19-year-old and 17-year-old were remanded until Feb. 13, while the 66-year-old and 41-year-old were released on conditions and also return to court Feb. 13. The 15-year-old was released on conditions and returns to court March 2.