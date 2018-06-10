Cole Harbour homes evacuated as forest fire spreads

Firefighters are recommending some people leave their homes as they battle an out-of-control forest fire in the Salt Marsh Trails area of Cole Harbour.

Bisset Road has been closed to traffic between Cole Harbour Road and Dyke Road.

Homes on Astral Drive, Lakeridge Crescent and Beaver Crescent are being evacuated, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett of Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency service. About 75 to 100 homes are currently affected.

"It's moving pretty quick through the trees. It's not under control. DNR has a helicopter here. Halifax Fire has multiple units — tankers and firefighters. But right now, we are not in position to be in front of the fire."

An aerial view of the forest fire in the Salt Marsh Trails area of Cole Harbour on Sunday. (Submitted by Caroline Larocque)

Hollett said they're working with the Department of Natural Resources to get an aerial evaluation of where the fire is going and will decide then whether to extend the evacuation.

RCMP officers are currently going to homes to advise residents to leave.

Evacuees are being asked to go to Cole Harbour Place at 51 Forest Hills Parkway to wait for updates about the fire.

Crews began fighting the forest fire at about 5 p.m.

Pam McDonald said there was a lot of smoke in her Cole Harbour neighbourhood.

A fire engine and police car were at the corner of Lakeridge Crescent and Astral Drive on Sunday as residents were asked to leave their homes due to a spreading forest fire in Cole Harbour. (Mairin Prentiss/CBC)

"I live on Astral Drive and we can see smoke down past Colby South. There's some fire engines and police cars going down our street," she said.

Natural Resources spokesperson Bruce Nunn said the department has two helicopters in the air over the blaze.

It is estimated the fire has covered six to eight hectares.