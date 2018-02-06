A man found not criminally responsible for killing his mother and grandparents must wait a couple more weeks before learning whether he will get some measure of freedom.

Nova Scotia's Criminal Code Review Board was to hold a hearing Tuesday on a request by Codey Reginald Hennigar to get temporary passes from the secure East Coast Forensic Hospital where he's being held. But the hearing was adjourned at the request of the Crown, who objected to the way the hearing was set up.

Hennigar was arrested in January 2015 after the bodies of his mother, Ann Ward, and her parents, Bill and Ida Ward, were found inside the burnt remains of their home in Wyses Corner, N.S.

Hennigar was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, but the Crown and defence agreed he should be found not criminally responsible. A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge agreed and in January of last year, Hennigar was committed to the province's secure psychiatric hospital in Dartmouth.

Unescorted trips proposed

He has been allowed out of the hospital on temporary passes while escorted by hospital staff. The team that's treating him is proposing he be allowed out on unescorted trips.

"In this scenario, Codey would be given very small passes," said his lawyer, Kelly Rowlett, outside the hearing. "We're not talking about enough time where he's going to jump on a bus and go to Musquodoboit Harbour or he's going to hitch a ride."

Rowlett said if he's granted passes, Hennigar will be provided with an itinerary and a cellphone for each release. He'll be required to check in regularly, and if he fails to do so, authorities would come looking for him, Rowlett said.

Members of Hennigar's family are opposed to him getting release privileges. They planned to attend Tuesday's hearing, but were told there wasn't room for them at the hospital where the hearing was held. Instead, they were placed several kilometres away in a separate facility where they watched the proceedings via videolink.

"The victims in any crime have a right to participate and that participation should be real, meaning they get to go and witness the proceeding and be part of the proceeding," Crown prosecutor Karen Quigley said. "To be told that they have to participate in the proceeding by way of a videolink, it's not the same."

Quigley requested and was granted an adjournment while the board searches for a facility big enough to accommodate hospital staff, lawyers, Hennigar and his family.

'They should just keep him in there'

Board chair Peter Lederman said security is also a concern.

"The victim impact statements indicate that the community is still very angry with Mr. Hennigar and … there were comments to the effect they don't have any faith in the mental health system or in the judicial system," Lederman said. "We have to balance the rights of the victims against the rights of Mr. Hennigar to a timely hearing."

Hennigar's younger brother Chandler, who was one of those watching the proceeding via videolink, confirmed Lederman's position.

"I'm not very pleased with the justice system itself right now," Chandler Hennigar said. "I'm hoping that maybe if I speak out I can change something with the legislation so that maybe the justice system actually does us justice."

Chandler also doesn't believe his brother is ready for more freedom.

"He's my brother and I love him but I honestly believe when it's that dangerous of a case that they should just keep him in there indefinitely and consider him criminally insane."

Hearing rescheduled

Rowlett opposed the postponement as unfair to her client. She also disputed the notion a videolink was unfair to victims in this case.

"I think, in this situation, we're looking at someone's privilege," Rowlett said. "We're talking about Codey's ability to access the community. And that was the paramount issue here."

The hearing has been tentatively rescheduled to Feb. 27 to allow the Board time to find a new venue. Quigley said the Crown won't take a position on Hennigar's request for more freedom until she hears all the evidence.