A Nova Scotia man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his mother and two grandparents will not be getting unescorted passes to leave the hospital where he is staying.

A hearing for Codey Reginald Hennigar was held Tuesday at the Nova Scotia Hospital in Dartmouth and the criminal code review board voted 5-1 against Hennigar receiving unescorted passes.

The decision was met with cheers from the crowd attending the hearing.

3 bodies found in burned home

Hennigar was arrested in January 2015 after the bodies of his mother, Mildred Ann Ward, and her parents, Clifford and Ida Ward, were found following a fire inside a home in Wyses Corner, N.S.

Hennigar, who is in his early 30s, was tried on three counts of second-degree murder.

In January, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Patrick Murray agreed with the defence and Crown that Hennigar, who had previously admitted to the killings, was not responsible for his actions because of his schizophrenia.

At the time, Crown attorney Mark Heerema said the victims died of a combination of blunt-force injuries to the head and smoke inhalation, and that at least one of the victims was still alive when the fire was set.

Hennigar currently gets passes for escorted trips outside of the East Coast Forensic Hospital in the Halifax area, and the hearing today was to determine if he should get more freedom.

CBC reporter Kayla Hounsell live blogged from the hearing.