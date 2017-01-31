A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ruled a 32-year-old man who admitted to killing his mother and maternal grandparents is not criminally responsibly for their deaths.

The bodies of Clifford William "Bill" Ward, his wife Ida and their daughter Ann were found on Jan. 7, 2015, in the burned-out remains of the elder Wards' home on the Old Guysborough Road in Goffs, N.S.

Hennigar was subsequently charged with three counts of second-degree murder and has admitted to the killings.

But the prosecution and defence have said he is not criminally responsible due to his schizophrenia. The lawyers called expert evidence in December to try and convince Justice Patrick Murray that was the case.

On Tuesday, Murray agreed.

Autopsies showed Bill and Ida Ward died from blunt head trauma, while Ann Ward died from blunt head trauma and carbon monoxide inhalation. Both Ida Ward and Ann Ward are believed to have been alive at the time Hennigar set fire to the home.

Hennigar was arrested shortly after the burning house was discovered. He was driving his grandmother's car and rammed two police vehicles before he could be apprehended.

He's been held in the East Coast Forensic Hospital since shortly after his arrest and has been undergoing treatment for his mental condition. Psychiatrists said they noted gradual improvement since treatment began.

Since he was found not criminally responsible, Hennigar will be returned to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth. The criminal code review board will ultimately determine if and when he is eventually released.