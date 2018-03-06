Unescorted passes sought for man who killed mother and grandparents

Staff at the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., are looking to loosen restrictions on a man found not criminally responsible for killing his mother and two grandparents.

Codey Hennigar, 33, was arrested in January 2015 after the bodies of his mother, Ann Ward, and her parents, Bill and Ida Ward, were found inside the burnt remains of their home in Wyses Corner, N.S.

Nova Scotia's Criminal Code Review Board is holding a hearing today to determine whether Hennigar should be allowed out of the secure psychiatric hospital on unsupervised passes.

Hennigar has previously been granted temporary passes to leave the hospital while being escorted by staff. The team treating him is proposing he be allowed out on unescorted trips.

Members of Hennigar's family are opposed to him getting release privileges.

​His lawyer, Kelly Rowlett, has said if Hennigar is granted passes of up to four hours, he will be provided with an itinerary and a cellphone for each release. He'll also be required to check in regularly, and if he fails to do so, authorities would come looking for him, Rowlett said.

Hennigar has been at the hospital since not long after his arrest. In January 2017, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge agreed with Crown and defence lawyers that he was not criminally responsible on three counts of first-degree murder

