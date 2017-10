Police in Nova Scotia say they discovered a stash of cocaine during the search of a home in Sydney yesterday.

Cape Breton Regional Police and RCMP found $10,000 worth of cocaine in a house on Kitchener Street, according to a news release.

A 29-year-old man and a 40-year-old man are facing drug trafficking charges. The 29-year-old is also facing two counts of failing to attend court and three counts of breaching his recognizance order.

The pair are expected to appear in court this morning.