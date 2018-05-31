Coastal Cannapy ordered to shut down by judge, says city

A Halifax cannabis shop was ordered Wednesday by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge to shut down its operations, according to the city of Halifax.

On May 9, the municipality announced it had applied for an order to close Coastal Cannapy Medical Dispensary Inc. on Agricola Street.

On Wednesday, Justice James Chipman ordered the business to stop selling, dispensing and storing cannabis, said a post on the city's website. The post said Chipman ordered the premises be vacated within 24 hours.

The current state of Coastal Cannapy's operations isn't clear.

Phone calls to the company went unanswered and its voicemail was full. A message sent to its Facebook account wasn't immediately returned.

On its Facebook page, the company said Wednesday would be its last day of operation, but a subsequent post put that in doubt.

"We are going to be here hanging out for a bit so if you still need something or didn't get your goodbyes in, come down!" said the post.

The city pushed for a closure order after the shop remained open in violation of a provincial court order, according to a news release from the city earlier this month.

The retail shop and landlord had pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to operating without a permit and Coastal Cannapy was ordered to close.

Halifax spokesperson Brendan Elliott previously said the business applied for a development permit, which was denied because the company is selling something that's illegal.

"They continued to operate and we see this as a flagrant ignorance of the bylaw," Elliott said on May 9. "They know that they're not supposed to be operating and yet they still are. So we were left with no other choice but to take it to the next level."

Storefront operations selling cannabis, including medicinal cannabis, are illegal under federal law.

In Nova Scotia, those stores will still be illegal after cannabis possession is no longer a crime, as only the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. will be allowed to sell and dispense the drug.