Coastal Cannapy ordered to shut down by judge

A Halifax cannabis shop was ordered Wednesday by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge to shut down its operations.

On May 9, the municipality announced it had applied for an order to close Coastal Cannapy Medical Dispensary Inc. on Agricola Street.

On Wednesday, Justice James Chipman ordered the business to stop selling, dispensing and storing cannabis. He ordered the premises be vacated within 24 hours.

As well, the order allows the landlord to change the locks on the business.

The current state of Coastal Cannapy's operations isn't clear.

Phone calls to the company went unanswered and its voicemail was full. A message sent to its Facebook account wasn't immediately returned.

On its Facebook page, the company said Wednesday would be its last day of operation, but a subsequent post put that timing in doubt.

"We are going to be here hanging out for a bit so if you still need something or didn't get your goodbyes in, come down!" said the post.

Halifax spokesperson Brendan Elliott says the city is prepared to take additional action if Coastal Cannapy does not comply with the court order. (Steve Berry/CBC)

The city pushed for a closure order after the shop remained open in violation of a provincial court order.

The retail shop and landlord had pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 to operating without a permit and Coastal Cannapy was ordered to close.

Halifax spokesperson Brendan Elliott said the city is pleased with Chipman's ruling.

Storefront operations selling cannabis, including medicinal cannabis, are illegal under federal law. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The judge ordered Coastal Cannapy and owner Andrew Laughlin not operate a cannabis shop anywhere in the municipality, Elliott said. Previously, the company was only restricted from operating out of its Agricola Street address.

Elliott said the business applied for a development permit, which was denied because the company was selling something illegal. The fact it continued to operate left the city with no choice but to take additional legal action.

Storefront operations selling cannabis, including medicinal cannabis, are illegal under federal law.

In Nova Scotia, those stores will still be illegal after cannabis possession is no longer a crime, as only the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. will be allowed to sell and dispense the drug.

'Another vindication'

Elliott said Chipman's ruling reinforces this.

"From our perspective, it's just another vindication of the fact that people that think they can operate because the federal government is on the cusp of making it legal, [but] a judge in Nova Scotia says no," he said.

Ellliott said the city will look to see on Friday whether the order is being complied with. If it isn't, he said the city would take additional measures.

"We would ensure the landlord has the ability to do what the landlord is being asked to do by the courts. From our perspective, we've done everything we can do. Now, it's up to the operation itself to obey the order," he said.