Coast Guard chopper mistakenly drops 275-kilogram pole in waters off Cape Breton

A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter dropped a 3-metre pole into the ocean off Little Judique last month after the load started spinning and likely cut a strap holding it in place.

Load was being moved to Little Judique area when incident occurred, according to Transport Canada

Tom Ayers · CBC ·
A helicopter similar to this one dropped its load into the ocean off Cape Breton last month. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter dropped a navigation pole into the ocean off Cape Breton last month.

The coast guard was moving the 275-kilogram pole from Port Hawkesbury to the breakwater at Little Judique Harbour, Inverness County, on May 15 when the incident occurred, according to a Transport Canada report.

The pole was slung under the Bell 412EP helicopter without the use of lifting rings, the report says. Once the load started spinning, it is suspected that a strap was cut.

The pole fell into the ocean about 450 metres from shore and is "resting in several feet of water."

The report, which was only made public on Friday, says recovery efforts are underway.

A coast guard spokesperson said the pole was destined to be installed to hold navigation lights for boats entering the harbour.

The tower is described as being about two-thirds of a metre in diameter.

The coast guard will install a new navigation pole at Little Judique Harbour once it determines how to get it there safely, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the incident was reported, but it is not being investigated.

Tom Ayers

Reporter/Editor

Tom Ayers has been a reporter and editor for 32 years. He has spent the last 14 years covering Cape Breton and Nova Scotia stories. You can reach him at tom.ayers@cbc.ca.

