Losing a local basketball tournament this year will be a blow to the economy of New Waterford, N.S., local businesses say.

The Coal Bowl Classic has brought crowds to the Cape Breton community for 32 years, but the work-to-rule action in Nova Scotia schools means it won't happen this year.

'It does touch .... the whole area'

Joanne Mossop owns Mickey D's, a family restaurant in New Waterford. "I'm only a small business," she said. "It's going to be a big drop for us. We usually get a lot of teams from out of town and we're really going to miss them this year with a lot of the other businesses in town."

Coal Bowl organizers estimate the event brings in 150 to 200 players, coaches and family members.

Jacqueline Poirier is co-chair of the Coal Bowl. She said players and coaches stay at the high school, but parents and other family members book hotels. "So it does touch, not just our town, but the whole area."

Mickey D's expects to lose business in February without the Coal Bowl.

Donnie MacDougall, owner of Big Daddy's Pizza, said he usually sponsors the event and goes to all the games.

"February is usually a quiet month so that week of Coal Bowl it picks up business for us here," he said. "It affects every business. It's a community event."

Poirier hopes everything will be back to normal next year. "For sure the Coal Bowl 2018 will be strong," she said. "Everybody is already talking about it."