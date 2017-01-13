A decades-old basketball tournament in Cape Breton has been cancelled as a result of the contract dispute between public school teachers and the province.

The Coal Bowl, which started in 1982, attracts high school teams from all over the country to New Waterford's Breton Education Centre for a week every February.

The event was scheduled to begin Feb. 6.

Organizers said last month the tournament was in jeopardy because of the work-to-rule campaign, which dictates teachers will not help with school extracurricular activities. The Coal Bowl depends on volunteers, including many teachers.

During the Coal Bowl, students from at least dozen teams stay in the school for the week. It's also a big event for people in the area.