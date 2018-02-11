Four Halifax-area families are getting used to some cute new additions, as part of a CNIB program to raise guide dogs for Canadians with vision loss.

"He's so well-behaved," said Catherine Kieran of her new puppy, Sherman. "All of the puppies are just so gentle. They just have such a positive temperament."

Kieran is a volunteer puppy-raiser, and also a communications person for the CNIB. In Aug. 2017, the CNIB announced it was beginning a program to raise guide dogs. Right now, it isn't easy to get a dog.

Marion is a black lab puppy guide dog in training. (CNIB)

"A lot of Canadians with vision loss travel to the United States to get their guide dogs. There is a four-year waiting list here in Canada," Kieran said.

The program launched in Toronto, Winnipeg, and Halifax with a call for volunteers to raise the puppies. The response was "overwhelming," said Kieran, and the first four puppies in the Halifax program arrived on Jan. 28. Two more puppies are set to arrive later in February.

In all, 13 families were approved to foster the puppies, and those who haven't yet received their dogs will get them in the coming months.

Kieran said she's been pleased with how many places she's been able to take Sherman.

"Guide dogs are, of course, protected by legislation. They can go anywhere that people can," she said. "But the puppies are not protected by legislation until they're certified."

Catherine Kieran (left) poses with disability advocate Rick Hansen and another volunteer puppy raiser, while holding her puppy Sherman. (CNIB)

Two puppies attended a Chamber of Commerce luncheon where they met disability advocate Rick Hansen. Some of the puppies have also been welcomed into stores like Sobeys and Ikea.

"It's really been nice how welcoming this community has been to the puppies, and it's so important because we want to give the puppies so many different experiences. Any experience that they could encounter as a guide dog," she said.

Daisy, a yellow lab puppy, is a future guide dog in training. (CNIB)

"My little guy, Sherman, has already mastered using elevators. That can be a little intimidating for a puppy."

The puppies will live with their foster families for 12-15 months before going to a guide dog training centre for their formal education.