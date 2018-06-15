Tantallon, N.S., boy teams up with CN to deliver aid to Salvation Army

An 11-year-old Tantallon, N.S., boy says his dad would be "pretty happy" that a clothing drive in his memory has sparked a national response, bringing in dozens of bags of donations to help the Salvation Army in Halifax.

Matthew Gordon started his clothing campaign last spring to honour his dad. Ken Gordon, 54, died in March 2017. He was checking the cargo in his truck when he was struck by another vehicle on Highway 103.

Matthew decided he wanted to help the men at the Salvation Army, a place that helped his father recover from alcoholism.

Matthew was interviewed by CBC at the time and the interview caught the attention of CN's vice-president in Toronto.

This week, the railway sent a container from Toronto to Halifax, making stops in Montreal and Moncton so staff could add their donations to the cause.

Ken Gordon and his son Matthew were inseparable. Matthew wanted to help others in honour of his father who died in March 2017. (Submitted by Lorna Gordon)

On Friday, Matthew was presented with 75 bags of donated clothing.

"That's a lot of clothes," he said.

Matthew's mother says her son was amazed by the effort.

"I think it's fantastic," said Lorna Gordon. "It's great for us and all the men who will be receiving it."

CN has pledged to continue to help Matthew's campaign annually.

"I think it's truly a remarkable act of kindness," said Capt Jamie Locke, who speaks for the Salvation Army in the Maritimes.

Capt Jamie Locke of the Salvation Army and Tiffany Edwards of CN say this clothing drive shows how one child can make a big contribution. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

In the year since he started, Matthew and his mother have continued to collect donated clothing and to visit the men who receive it.

"The men who are receiving these gifts really appreciate it," said Lorna Gordon.

"It is very humbling. We see Ken in a lot of those men because those men need a second chance. And that's what we're giving them — a second chance."

CN's latest donations will be dispersed in Halifax.

Locke says the Salvation Army's aim is only to keep someone warm or clothed.

"It's also around some very practical things, like preparing for a job interview," he said.

Matthew, while shy, doesn't plan to stop asking strangers to help the cause, said his mother.

"This is a kid who wants to make a difference, and he is making a difference."