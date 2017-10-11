A home-care provider with the Bedford-based company Closing the Gap Healthcare has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting a patient in her care.

Home-care worker Tracy Gallant started her first 12-hour shift at the patient's apartment on Bayers Road at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. That shift ended with an assault charge.

The patient, Lillas McRae, was dying of cancer and wanted to live out her last days at home, not in a hospital.

McRae's son, Terry McRae, said he called on Saturday morning to ask his mother how things went.

"When I called her that morning she's crying. I said, 'Mom, what's going on?'"

Died 3 weeks later

Terry McRae, quoting his mother, said: "'She told me if I couldn't go to sleep she'd knock me out and she knew how to.'"

According to Halifax Regional Police, the alleged assault consisted of the victim being struck in the face and dragged by her arm.

McRae died three weeks after the alleged assault.

Under the terms of her will, McRae asked that no obituary be published so that no one would ever know her age. As executor of her will, her son said he's not allowed to give her age.

"Let's put it this way: she was between 88 and 93 when she died," he said.

In those final years, McRae developed lung cancer that spread to her bones. She spent some time in hospital receiving palliative care but decided she would rather die at home.

'Obnoxious and abusive'

Her son arranged home care so that she'd get continuous private care from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. After that, the province provided her with a home-care worker through Closing the Gap from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Terry McRae said his mother had difficulty sleeping and that she "could be a little on the demanding side."

But he said he was appalled when he heard what happened.

He called police the morning after the alleged assault and they interviewed his mother in her apartment.

Gallant was charged with assault on Aug. 25 and on Oct. 3 pleaded not guilty.

No longer seeing patients

The president of Closing the Gap Healthcare said Gallant has been put on administrative duty and is prohibited from seeing patients pending the outcome of the trial.

"She's still an employee but she's not looking after patients," said Leighton McDonald.

Closing the Gap is based in Mississauga, Ont., and has had offices in Nova Scotia since 2014.

"Obviously, we view the allegations in a very serious light," said McDonald. "But we do believe that an investigation needs to take place to see what has happened."

McDonald said Gallant has been with the company for two years and said as far as he knows, no other employee has ever faced a similar charge.

January trial date

"We have a number of robust policies and procedures in place to make sure that we are providing care of a very high quality. Customers can be very comfortable with the care that we provide," he said.

Gallant is scheduled to stand trial on the charges on Jan. 23, 2018.

Terry McRae said he's skeptical there will be a conviction.

"I'm appalled," he said. "I mean, there's no other word for it. She should not have had to suffer that in her last days. And she suffered not just that day, but for the rest of her two and a half weeks of life she suffered."