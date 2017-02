Closing arguments are being made today in the trial of Markel Jason Downey.

He is facing 28 charges, including three of attempted murder, related to a home invasion in Cole Harbour in November 2014.

Three people were shot, including Ashley MacLean Kearse, who has used a wheelchair ever since.

Three youths have already pleaded guilty in this case and been dealt with in youth court. Their names are protected by a court order.

