Any time it rains heavily, Jessica Richard keeps a close eye on her backyard because she knows it can flood quickly and the excess water can seep into her apartment. That's happened five times in the three years she's lived at her Keating Road apartment in Halifax.

The last time it flooded, on Nov. 17, Richard found herself outside in the rain clearing away leaves, twigs and other debris caught in the grate covering the culvert in her backyard.

"I went outside in the water and I was in water up to my neck trying to clean the culvert out myself," said Richard. "It all backed up and came through my apartment. I had almost two feet of swamp water through my whole apartment. I've lost almost everything."

'This could have easily been avoided'

Richard said the latest flood "was one of the worst."

"I lost very close things like childhood mementoes and keepsakes and things that can't be replaced," she said.

Richard said many of her personal belongings were damaged in the latest flood. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

She wants the water commission to compensate her for the things she lost, but when she spoke to Halifax Water's insurance adjuster, she was told she likely wouldn't get compensation.

"Because of the fact they cannot prove that it was gross negligence that caused me to flood, because nobody purposely made me flood, that there's a chance they won't cover my damages," said Richard.

Moving away is not possible at the moment, Richard said, as she is on disability and "can barely afford to live right now as it is, let alone having to replace my things more than once."

During the latest flood, Richard said water levels rose to just underneath her apartment window. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

She started a crowdfunding page in hopes of covering some of the costs.

Richard said Halifax Water carried out work on the culvert about a year and a half ago, but she wants them to come back and fix the problem. She wants the grate, where debris is getting caught, to be removed.

"This could have easily been avoided if the trench would have been dug a little bit better or a little bit deeper or anything at all. But it's like they didn't even really try to fix it. They didn't really do anything, in my eyes."

During the storm, Richard said she had to clear out the culvert herself so the water could get through the pipe. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Another factor in the flooding, Richard said, is a newer apartment building behind her which installed an extra drain for more water, "so now I'm getting twice as much water down on my end than I was to begin with so there's just no way of escaping it."

Narrow culvert

Tristan Young, Richard's landlord, also believes the development behind the apartment is part of the reason for the flooding.

"We had an engineer look at it and they said it's straightforward: they have a four-foot-wide culvert bleeding into a two-foot-wide culvert," said Young.

Part of the problem, according to Richard, is the grate over the culvert. Leaves, branches and other debris clog it up. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Young said because property owners are billed for stormwater on their water bill, Halifax Water should fix the problem.

"They just seem to always pass the buck," said Young.

View of some of the water damage inside Richard's apartment. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Young said his brother, with whom he runs rental properties, spoke with someone at the city who suggested he call his insurance company about the flooding. But Young said his policy won't cover this type of flood damage.

Halifax Water not at fault

Halifax Water said the flood last month was not its fault.

Susheel Arora, director of wastewater and stormwater services for Halifax Water, said to his knowledge this latest flood was the first once since upgrades were made to the culvert about a year and a half to two years ago.

"These systems are designed to take a certain size storm, which is a one-in-five-year storm — that's the municipal standard. So if you get any storm beyond that, there can be some drainage issues around the city," said Arora.

Richard is hoping to raise money through a crowdsourcing website to pay for the things she lost in the flood. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Arora said the November storm was "about a one-in-100-year storm." He said the rate at which the rain fell contributed to the flooding.

"We can get 100 millimetres of rain over 24 hours and see no flooding, but if we get 30 millimetres in a half hour, that is the intense storm that affects these systems," he said.

​Arora said there are no plans to upgrade the culvert again or to compensate anyone for damages. He said Halifax Water checks the low area regularly and also reminds residents to keep an eye on the catch basins and grates. He said the grates help prevent leaves from clogging the pipes.