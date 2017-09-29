A suspicious death in Clayton Park earlier this month has now been determined to be a homicide, Halifax Regional Police announced Friday.

Officers were called to a home on Montgomery Court early on the morning of Sept. 17 over a report of a 20-year-old man requiring immediate medical help. Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi died later in hospital.

Police say the medical examiner had to do additional testing before ruling the death a homicide.

The investigation is continuing, says Const. Dianne Penfound.

"We did take two people into custody back on September 17, however they were released without charges," she said. "Those two people, as well as a 52-year-old woman from Ontario, came in voluntarily yesterday to be questioned."

All three remain persons of interest in this case and police are not looking for anyone else, Penfound said. No charges have yet been laid.

Police do not consider Nawabi's death to be a random act, she said.