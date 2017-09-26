Clayton Johnson, who spent five years in prison wrongly convicted of the murder of his wife, has died.

Johnson was a former teacher and carpenter who died last week at the age of 71, according to an obituary posted on the website for H.M. Huskilson's Funeral Homes and Crematorium Ltd.

Johnson's wife, Janice, died after a fall down the stairs in the family home in 1989.

He was convicted of murder in the beating death of his wife in 1993 and was sent to prison. All the while, Johnson maintained that he was innocent.

The road to freedom

Johnson tried to appeal the case in 1994 but the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal dismissed it.

A year later he tried the Supreme Court of Canada which also dismissed an application to appeal the case.

Things started to turn around for Johnson in 1998 when he and the Association in the Defence of the Wrongly Convicted submitted an application to Canada's Department of Justice to revisit the case. On the same day the CBC program The Fifth Estate aired an investigative documentary on Johnson's conviction.

Release from prison

By September of 1998, Johnson was freed after several pathologists conclude his wife's death was the result of a freak accidental fall that resulted in massive fatal head injuries.

Clayton Johnson and his daughter Darla, head from Nova Scotia Appeal Court in Halifax on Monday, Feb.18, 2002. The court overturned Johnson's 1993 murder conviction in the death of his wife and ordered a new trial. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

However, it took until Feb. 18, 2002 for the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal to order a new trial overturning the original conviction. Earlier the same day the Crown had said it would not enter any new evidence and Johnson no longer had the threat of further legal action hanging over him.

Johnson then launched a lawsuit against the provincial government to claim damages for wrongful arrest and imprisonment. He was awarded $2.5 million in compensation.

Life after prison

Once out of prison Johnson ran a contracting business where he worked until he retired. His obituary said he had a passion for woodworking and carpentry.

Johnson is survived by his daughters and grandchildren. His obituary states that he was a kind, loving and compassionate man who had a deep faith in God. It also said he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing laughs, playing cards and watching baseball.

The obituary said Johnson suffered from an illness before he died, but didn't say what that illness was.

A funeral for Johnson will be held at H.M. Huskilson's Funeral Home in Shelburne on Saturday at 2 p.m.