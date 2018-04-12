They danced in Classified's new video and prayed for the missing and murdered

Eleven-year-old Summer Sylliboy says it was a "blessing" to be in a music video played this week for her Grade 6 classmates — one that's so thought-provoking, a few wiped tears away as they watched it in their Truro, N.S., school.

The video is for Nova Scotia rapper Classified's new song, Powerless, released Friday. It's gaining attention because of its unflinching lyrics that tackle the challenging issues of child abuse and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Shot in Nova Scotia with members of Mi'kmaq communities participating, the video features scenes such as an emotionally charged confrontation at a courthouse, dances of healing in a forest of towering trees, and dancers encircling drummers in a cornfield.

Summer and her best friend and cousin, Jaici Syliboy, 11, who is also Indigenous, along with a third student were the youngest girls to dance in the video.

For Jaici, she's honoured to be sharing her culture on a project that is "this important." It was also fun to create.

Jaici Syliboy, left, and her cousin Summer Sylliboy both danced in Classified's new video. Summer's picture is on the laptop. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Their classmates at Truro Junior High watched the entire six-minute video with quiet, rapt attention.

"Some people, I think at the end, they didn't know if they should clap or not because they didn't want to be respectful," said Summer.

It also sparked questions from the students such as where the scenes were shot. (The forest scene was in Truro's Victoria Park, the courthouse was actually a community college building, and the cornfield was in Bible Hill.)

But they also wanted to know more about the girls' ancestors, residential schools, and the plight of Indigenous women and girls.

While Summer danced, she thought about her cousin, Tanya Brooks. She hailed from Millbrook First Nation and was found murdered outside a Halifax school in 2009. Her case is prominently featured in the video.

Summer's nervousness about being filmed drifted away when she heard the "jingles." She was "focused into praying and just focused into honouring" the women and girls.

"I hope that someone answers my prayers for it, and … the people that are murdered, they find their killer."

Dancers in Classified's video pose for a photo in Truro's Victoria Park. (Submitted by Andy Hines)

Jaici also prayed as she danced. Her intense gaze is captured as the thumbnail for the video.

She's been raised to know that her great-grandmother Alice Syliboy survived the residential school in Shubenacadie when she was a student there in the 1930s. She went on to teach Mi'kmaq at Shubenacadie Elementary School.

"She died before I was born but based on what I've heard about her, she was a really nice lady, and residential school had affected her life in a negative way."

At the girls' school, signs are written in English, French and Mi'kmaq, there's a Mi'kmaq flag, and a red dress hangs to honour murdered and missing women.

Alice Syliboy, left, a residential school survivor, became a Mi'kmaq teacher. (Submitted by Kendelle Blois)

Summer said the tragedy affecting Indigenous communities across the country needs to be told.

"The people that murdered the person or took them away, if they don't want to be murdered or taken away then why do they do it to other people, too?" she said. "People need to know that it's bad for them to do it."

Jaici said the underlying current is racism and discrimination.

"We're the same as any other person, we need to be treated right."

In a recent interview on CBC's q, Luke Boyd — who's known as Classified — said he was nervous about writing a song with a painful message.

"It might sound corny but I feel like I'm doing something right," he said. The video, produced with Grammy-nominated director and fellow Nova Scotian Andy Hines, "is the kind of stuff that makes a difference."

Red dresses symbolize missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

Jaici posed for a photo with Classified. To his fans, he's simply called Class.

She praises him for taking this step. "Like anyone famous that could hasn't yet," she said.

"It's really nice that he thought of that and wrote that song and took the time for the video and did all this. And I think that it might make a difference."