Municipality of Clare to retain 8 councillors — for population of 8,000

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has ruled that the Municipality of Clare can retain eight councillors to represent its 8,000 or so residents.

The provincial regulator held a hearing in Little Brook, N.S., on Thursday.

Shortly after presentations, the board agreed with the municipality's application to retain eight councillors, although the boundaries of the districts were adjusted.

The Clare Civic Association had been advocating for a council of five, pointing out that the population is shrinking. According to the 2016 census, there are just over 8,000 people in the municipality.

Too many at the table

Association co-chair Gérard Thériault has said the group believes a smaller council would be more effective "because the more people at the table, the more arguing you're going to have."

Also, a smaller council might also encourage more candidates to put their names forward, he said. Right now, the districts are so small that people are reluctant to run against an incumbent.

Thériault said Thursday's decision is something the group will have to live with.

"Finally, they did the survey and hearing properly. So we have to accept the verdict."

Third review

This was the third review in the past few years because the UARB was not satisfied that the municipality properly followed the consultation process.

This time, the consulting firm Stantec was hired and it conducted a survey.

The results showed 55 per cent of the 512 residents who responded wanted the size of council to stay the same or increase.