Nova Scotia Environment Minister Iain Rankin has plenty of issues to deal with in his portfolio, but one of the more pressing might be the way people in his department feel about their jobs.

In the most recent workplace engagement surveys for the public service, Rankin's department had the lowest overall score with a 43, a drop from 53 two years ago. The survey considers 60 or higher to be a good score.

There were major drops in staff satisfaction with the department, how valued people feel and their views on being a government employee. Eighty-seven per cent of department staff responded to the survey.

Rankin, who inherited the portfolio around the time this year's survey was being conducted, said as soon as he saw the results he called for a meeting with senior management to look at ways to improve.

In the meantime, he's been travelling the province to meet with department employees and hear from them first-hand. There's been a lot of reorganization within the department and Rankin said such change tends to bring challenges.

The major thing he heard was the need to improve communication.

"We have people in enforcement that are taking on new responsibilities — if they're conservation officers they're taking on aquaculture responsibilities. So we need to ensure that they're getting adequate training," he said.

"I think it goes a long way for senior leadership teams to be out there in the field listening."

Community Services Minister Kelly Regan says she's looking for ways to improve communications with staff and address some of the stress people in her department face. (CBC)

While many other departments saw a decline in engagement levels, the only other department to score in the 40s was Community Services. This year it scored 46 overall, down from 52 in 2015.

Like Rankin, Community Services Minister Kelly Regan, who inherited her portfolio in June, said the department needs to improve communication through the ranks and keep workers in the loop.

"It appeared to me that maybe employees didn't feel quite as empowered and engaged outside of the central region," she said.

Given the difficulty of the work some people in her department do, such as social work, Regan said there should be thought given to how to ease the burden and stress on employees.

Surveys represent a snapshot

Pierre Battah, a management and workplace consultant based in New Brunswick, said such surveys are useful for quantifying a snapshot in time, but can be problematic if they are done during a time of conflict, such as contract negotiations.

Battah said technology can make it easy to regularly poll employees on what they're thinking and some companies even do it daily using smartphones.

The most important thing is for an employer to be open and upfront about what they can and cannot do about employee concerns, and explain how and when those steps will happen, said Battah.

Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell says one of the keys to improving engagement in his department has been to empower people to make decisions and suggestions. (CBC)

One department that's seen dramatic improvements over the last survey is Fisheries and Aquaculture, where overall engagement went up from 53 in 2015 to 68 this year.

Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell said people in his department are empowered to come up with ideas and suggestions, and to challenge policies if they think things can be improved.

"I think it's the culture you put in place and how you work with your staff," he said, adding that they hold engagement meetings to look for ways to improve and solicit ideas.

"No one is afraid to speak up and say, 'We disagree with the minister. We don't like that and we should look at it this way.'"

People might not always agree, but Colwell said he tries to foster an environment where everyone feels like they're working toward a common goal.

NSGEU president Jason MacLean said if government is serious about improving engagement within the public service, senior officials and ministers must act on concerns when staff bring them forward.