City apologizes for racism at Metro Transit bus garage

Halifax's head administrator has apologized for racist behaviour at the Metro Transit bus garage outlined in a ruling Tuesday by a Nova Scotia human rights board of inquiry.

"We have made a lot of strides," said CAO Jacques Dubé. "But clearly we have lots more work to do."

The decision could cost the municipality close to $1 million.

The independent board of inquiry looked into complaints by a transit employee whose name is protected by a publication ban. The man is referred to in the decision only as Y.Z.

He issued a statement through his lawyer after Tuesday's decision saying he did not want to comment. However, Y.Z. did note that although the municipality has issued an apology through the media, no one has contacted him to apologize.

The worker told the inquiry he experienced discrimination and harassment dating back to 2000.

Although the man is white, he's married to a black woman and has supported other employees of colour.

Incidents involve Y.Z., his wife and others

The ruling outlines a list of incidents that took place either on the job or at a workplace social event. They involve Y.Z., his wife and other employees.

The incidents include verbal racial slurs, washroom graffiti, the vandalism of tools, assault and the use of a bus to terrorize Y.Z. by brushing by him.

The decision finds that a number of third-party witnesses to the incidents were credible and notes that several employees were "kicked out" of cultural sensitivity training.

The decision says one supervisor, Arthur Maddox, was the perpetrator of most of the wrongdoing. He was fired in 2000, but was later reinstated because of provisions in the collective agreement.

The chair of the inquiry, Lynn Connors, notes in her decision that of all the people involved, Maddox is the only one who continues to work at the bus garage.

"The irony does not escape the chair," she wrote.

Connors states Maddox was able to act in a disrespectful, aggressive and racist way and, because of the provisions of the collective agreement, continue in his employment.

The inquiry ruled the municipality is "vicariously liable" for the actions of its employees because it did not do enough to address the "poisoned work environment."

Jacques Dubé says there will be disciplinary action as a result of the decision. (Pam Berman/CBC)

According to Dubé, there will be disciplinary action as a result of the decision.

"While I can't get into the exact details, there has been action taken and there will be further action taken," said Dubé. "This is not something that we can tolerate as an employer."

Victim asking for $950,000

The municipality updated its harassment prevention policy at the end of 2016.

The chair of the inquiry has asked for more submissions before she determines the size of an award, but it will be based on past and future lost income.

A hearing to deal with the awarding of damages or the assignment of mandatory training has been set for June 4. When the hearing got underway two years ago, Y.Z. was asking for $950,000.

The hearing lasted 36 days between February 2016 and March 2017.