The union that represents 55 striking newsroom staff at the Halifax Chronicle Herald says contract talks have broken off

with the daily newspaper.

The workers have been on strike for more than a year.

The Halifax Typographical Union says the two sides have reached an impasse over seniority, jurisdiction and a handful of other issues.

The union issued a statement saying the company will not look to seniority when deciding who to lay off.

Union president Ingrid Bulmer says union members have already agreed to a longer work week, a five per cent wage cut, fewer vacation days, a freeze to their pension plan, lower salaries for new hires and other concessions.

The newspaper's management has said big changes are required to meet business challenges.