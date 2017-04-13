The company that owns the country's oldest independent newspaper, with its newsroom on strike for more than a year, has announced it is purchasing all Transcontinental papers in Atlantic Canada.

In a news release, Transcontinental said all of its news outlets in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador had been sold to SaltWire Network Inc., a media group that publishes the Chronicle Herald.

The sale includes 28 publications (including one online) on the East Coast, but Transcontinental said in the release that it will retain two printing plants in the region including the Halifax plant on Ragged Lake Boulevard and one in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.

It also said 650 Transcontinental employees are part of the transaction and will receive offers from SaltWire. However, the details of those contracts are not yet known.

Transcontinental has sold a number of assets in the last few years.

The following newspapers are part of the sale: