Forensic psychiatrist Stephen Hucker continues his testimony today at the second-degree murder trial of Christopher Garnier in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Hucker, who was hired by the defence and has interviewed Garnier, testified Wednesday he's diagnosed Garnier with PTSD.

He based that diagnosis, in part, on symptoms Garnier described after the death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell in a Halifax apartment on Sept. 11, 2015. Those symptoms include loud noises in his ears, tunnel vision and memory loss.

Garnier is on trial for second-degree murder and interfering with human remains. He has pleaded not guilty.

Catherine Campbell, an off-duty police officer, was strangled and her body dumped in a green bin on Sept. 11, 2015. (CBC)

Garnier, 30, has testified he remembers little of what happened after he found Campbell lying motionless in the apartment and does not recall loading her body into a compost bin and dumping her near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.

Garnier has testified Campbell died after she asked him to dominate her by choking and slapping her. Hucker testified Wednesday about erotic asphyxiation, the practice of choking for a sexual "high" the defence has said led to Campbell's death.

Hucker testified that unconsciousness can occur in a matter of seconds with erotic asphyxiation and often without warning.

