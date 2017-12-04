The second-degree murder trial of Christopher Garnier, who is charged in the September 2015 death of off-duty Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell, approaches its mid-point today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Garnier is also charged with interfering with a dead body. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The case was adjourned on Thursday when a member of the jury was sick.

Testimony resumed this morning, which is Day 8 of the trial.

The jury of seven men and seven women has heard from 32 witnesses so far. The prosecution said at the beginning of the trial it had about 40 witnesses.

The case is scheduled to run until Dec. 21, with a verdict expected just before Christmas.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.