The jury in the murder trial of Christopher Garnier will continue this morning to watch a 9½-hour video of his police interrogation following his arrest in the death of off-duty Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell.

There are roughly six more hours of video to watch.

Garnier, 30, is on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax for second-degree murder in Campbell's death and for interfering with human remains. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

A courtroom sketch shows the scene in the interrogation room at the RCMP detachment in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Sept. 16, 2015. RCMP Cpl. Jody Allison is sitting with his back to the camera, talking to Christopher Garnier after his arrest. (J. Vincent Walsh/For CBC)

The Crown alleges Garnier murdered Campbell in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11, 2015, put her body in a green compost bin and dumped her under the Macdonald Bridge, where the 36-year-old was discovered several days later.

Garnier was questioned by RCMP Cpl. Jody Allison following his arrest on Sept. 16, 2015. In the portion of the interrogation video the jury has viewed over the last two days, Garnier repeatedly tells Allison he's been told not to talk.

That doesn't stop Allison from keeping up a relentless patter, alternating between cajoling and badgering Garnier to tell his story. On the video, Allison tells Garnier he really doesn't have to talk because the evidence police had collected to that point tells them all they need to know.

A police evidence photo of Christopher Garnier. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

DNA evidence

On Tuesday, the court heard from Dr. Gregory Litzenberger, an RCMP DNA expert, who said Campbell's blood was found on a stereo, television, cabinet and the floor of the Halifax apartment where police say she was murdered.

Tests on some fingernail clippings taken from Campbell during the autopsy on her body revealed Campbell's blood. Other clippings showed Campbell and Garnier's DNA, Litzenberger said. He testified the DNA was most likely transferred by friction, such as scratching.

The defence last week presented a hypothetical scenario suggesting Campbell died during a consensual sexual encounter, after encouraging Garnier to choke her.

