The second-degree murder trial of Christopher Garnier continues today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Garnier, 29, is charged in the September 2015 death of off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell and for interfering with her dead body. He has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Garnier is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Truro, N.S., Const. Catherine Campbell. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The Crown has alleged that after Garnier killed Campbell, a Truro, N.S., police officer, in a Halifax apartment, then loaded her body into a green compost bin and then dumped her under the Macdonald bridge.

Yesterday the jury heard from two police officers who searched for clues after Campbell failed to report for work with the Truro Police Service.

The officers said they were told to look for a green bin because a man had been seen pulling a bin away from an apartment on McCully Street where police allege Campbell was killed.

The final witness Monday testified about helping uncover a body on a wooded slope under the Macdonald Bridge.



