The trial of Christopher Garnier in the Sept. 11, 2015, death of Catherine Campbell, an off-duty police officer whose body was found under the Macdonald Bridge, has been postponed until Monday.

The jury trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax, which was entering into its eighth day, was unable to proceed Thursday when one of the jurors in the case fell ill.

Garnier, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in Campbell's death and interfering with her dead body. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

On Wednesday, a Halifax police officer testified that a yellow rope, tape, a green tarp and a new pair of work gloves were found in Garnier's car when the suspect was arrested on the night of Sept. 15, 2015.

Catherine Campbell, an off-duty police officer, was strangled Sept. 11, 2015. (CBC)

The Crown alleges Garnier had dumped Campbell's body under the bridge several days earlier after he strangled her in a nearby Halifax apartment.

On Tuesday, defence lawyer Joel Pink suggested that consensual choking during sex played a role in Campbell's death, which he called "accidental."