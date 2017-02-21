Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, is back in jail for allegedly breaching his release conditions.

The 28-year-old Halifax man was granted bail in December.

Garnier is also charged with interfering with a dead body after Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 20, 2017.

Halifax police could not locate Garnier during checks at a Bedford apartment building Feb. 17 and 18, police said in a release Tuesday.

Truro police officer Catherine Campbell was killed in September 2015 and her body found near the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax. (CBC)

They contacted Cape Breton Regional Police who found the man on Feb. 18 at a Millville residence on Boularderie Island where he is permitted to reside.

Police "made numerous attempts to contact Garnier that went unanswered," the release said.

Cape Breton police arrested Garnier and he was taken back to Halifax.

He was arraigned on three counts of breaching his release conditions in Halifax provincial court Tuesday morning and remains in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.