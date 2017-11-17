A Nova Scotia marijuana activist facing a slew of drug charges had a number of them dropped Friday, but will still have to answer to fresh charges laid last week.

Christopher Enns is the owner of Farm Assists Cannabis Resource Centre, a dispensary in Halifax that has been raided at least three times since 2013.

Federal Crown attorney Jill Hartlen announced Friday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax that seven charges dating from 2013 to 2015 against Enns would be dropped. The charges mostly involved trafficking cannabis and cannabis resin.

Hartlen said when the charges were laid, different medical marijuana regulations were in place than today.

"We just questioned the public interest in continuing to consume large amounts of court time trying to defend against regimes that are not in effect anymore, completely defunct and also found to be unconstitutional," said Hartlen.

Farm Assists Cannabis Resource Centre, a dispensary in Halifax, has been raided at least three times since 2013. (Jack Julian/CBC)

On Friday, Enns said he was pleased the Crown dropped the charges.

"This is a clear indication from the Crown that they believe there is merit to what we are doing and there is a lack of merit to the charges that were before the court," he said.

Federal Crown attorney Jill Hartlen. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Enns's legal troubles aren't over, however.

On Nov. 8, he was pulled over for speeding and then arrested on charges of possessing several kilograms of cannabis. Police seized:

2.7 kilograms of marijuana.

148 grams of shatter (a marijuana derivative).

About 500 capsules of cannabidiol, or hash oil.

Enns faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and one count of breach of conditions.