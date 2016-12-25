Turkey dinners may be delayed around the province Christmas Day due to pockets of power outages affecting about 4,600 Nova Scotia Power customers.

The bulk of households and businesses affected were in Antigonish County, where 2,297 customers had no power, and Cape Breton County where 1,550 lost power.

At about 10:30 a.m., power went out in the Kennetcook area affecting 731 customers. It is expected to be restored by 1:15 p.m., Nova Scotia Power said on its website. The cause is under investigation.

NSP expected the Cape Breton outage to be cleared up by 11:30 a.m. and Antigonish-area customers by 12:30 p.m.

The other area was Digby, where 191 customers lost power at about 8:30 a.m. because of trees on power lines. Electricity was expected to be restored by 10:45 a.m.

Mild temperatures Christmas Day

Most of Nova Scotia was experiencing mild temperatures under a mixture of cloud and sun Christmas Day.

Temperatures ranging from 5.7 degrees in Baccaro Point to a low of -2 degrees in North Mountain.

A few flurries are expected throughout the day.

However, Monday may be a different story.

Could get messy by Monday night

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising that a warm front from the west will bring snow across the province by Monday night.

That snow is expected to switch over to rain by Tuesday morning with ice pellets and freezing rain occurring during the changeover. Rainfall amounts over mainland Nova Scotia, especially the western region, could reach 25 millimetres.

The mixed precipitation wil make for mess driving. Drivers are urged to check weather conditions before heading out.