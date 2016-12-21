Listening to the smooth voice of Stan Carew, who was a long-time CBC radio host in the Maritimes, has become a cherished Christmas tradition for one Nova Scotia family.

Sandy Olsen, of Lower Sackville, N.S., shared the details of the annual ritual in an email to CBC Radio's Information Morning program for mainland Nova Scotia this December, after listeners were invited to submit their memories of gifts — given or received — that didn't cost very much.

Listeners shared their stories about everything from donated motel rooms, to thank you notes hidden inside origami, and personalized recipe books.

Writing contest

Olsen said her family tradition began in 2001 when the show that Carew hosted up until he died, Weekend Mornings, held a writing contest for listeners, inviting them to send in their original Christmas stories.

On Christmas Eve, Olsen said she was in the kitchen baking cookies and listening to the radio, when Carew announced that she was one of the finalists in the contest.

She said she woke her family with "a piercing yell."

Listening to Stan Carew read a story she wrote on the radio remains 'my most cherished Christmas gift of all,' Sandy Olsen says. (Ray Olsen)

'Wonderful voice'

Olsen's husband managed to grab an old tape recorder and record Carew reading the story over the airwaves. It is a poignant story about a boy named David who receives for Christmas the carving tools his grandfather owned before he died.

Now, every year, Olsen sits her family down "to many unnecessary groans," she said, "and we listen to Stan's wonderful voice" reading her story.

The story is "still all-too-corny and not terribly well written," Olsen said, "but the joy of that day remains my most cherished Christmas gift of all."

Carew, who was a broadcaster for nearly five decades, died in 2015 at the age of 64.