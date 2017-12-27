Thousands in Nova Scotia are still without electricity as a frigid Arctic air mass brings freezing temperatures to the province.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, there were still more than 5,500 Nova Scotia Power customers affected.

Utility spokesperson Tiffany Chase had earlier said the majority of those without power would have electricity restored by noon, but the company now says it may be 11:30 p.m. before power returns.

"As our crews have been arriving at some of the locations of the smaller numbers of outages, we're finding more damage than anticipated," said Chase.

She said Nova Scotia Power personnel will be going door to door, visiting those who are still without power to assess damage and check in on people.

"We're certainly cognizant of the fact that temperatures are dropping and winter is never a great time to have a power outage. So we have over 700 people dedicated to restoration efforts and we are safely working to restore power to those customers as quickly as we can," said Chase.

Damaged power lines are seen in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity after a Christmas Day windstorm wreaked havoc across the province, interrupting dinners and disrupting travel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

At the height of the outages, there were about 158,000 customers affected after a Christmas Day storm brought strong winds to the province.

The highest concentration of outages is along Nova Scotia's South Shore. Winds across Nova Scotia reached 110 km/h during the storm.

In addition to power outages, there were also about 150 Bell Aliant customers without phone service following the storm. Crews were out with generators on Wednesday afternoon to reconnect those customers.

Darvill Hamshaw stands beside one of the several trees felled by high winds in the Christmas Day wind storm. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC)

Darvill Hamshaw and his wife live on the east side of Martins River on Mahone Bay. At 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, Hamshaw's roast was still in the oven when high winds knocked out his power. He took it out and finished it on the barbecue.

"It was wild. Probably the strongest winds I've seen. I was here for Hurricane Juan and it wasn't that bad," he said.

Hamshaw hasn't been getting much sleep over the past two days. He's been trying to keep the fire going in his wood stove in order to keep the house warm. With the drop in temperature Wednesday, that's an even bigger challenge.

"If it had … been this cold the last two days, we'd probably be in trouble," he said. "I wouldn't have been able to keep this house warm for that long."

Luckily for Hamshaw, when generators went on sale in November, he picked one up as an early Christmas gift to himself. He said he hopes his power will come back before nightfall.

Freezing temperatures set in

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special statement Wednesday about the frigid weather. The cold temperatures, combined with strong westerly winds, mean it's going to feel colder than –20 C, with temperatures dropping down into the –26 C to –30 C range Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The cold weather is expected to stick around into the weekend.

Paul Mason, executive director of the Emergency Management Office, cautioned residents to be careful using alternative sources of heat and power such as generators, kerosene and wood stoves, due to the danger of carbon monoxide.

One of the cables securing the Christmas tree in front of Halifax's city hall snapped, causing it to lean over. (Richard Woodbury/CBC)

Nova Scotia Power said it has about 450 people helping to restore service and 250 other workers on duty, including customer service staff.

Power crews from across the Maritimes have come to Nova Scotia to help, the company said, and include power-line technicians, tree trimmers and damage assessors.

Warming centres

The following four Nova Scotia Power payment depots are being used as warming centres:

261 Ohio Rd. in Shelburne.

96 Valley Rd. in Chester.

3 Calkin Dr. in Kentville.

26 Bridge Ave. in Stellarton.

The centres opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Flights and ferries

More than two-dozen flights travelling to or from Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Wednesday have been cancelled or delayed.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its Wednesday crossings between Port aux Basques, N.L., and North Sydney, N.S. The crossings are scheduled for Thursday but Marine Atlantic warns those too could be cancelled.

Bay Ferries cancelled all crossings departing from Saint John and from Digby on Wednesday.