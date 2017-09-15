The rectory of Dartmouth's oldest church will be torn down by spring.

Christ Church is an Anglican church off Ochterloney Street that celebrated its 200th anniversary earlier this year. While the church itself is designated a heritage building, the rectory — which sits just behind the church — is not.

The rectory dates back to 1882 and had housed the local parish's ministers. But there hasn't been a minister living there for at least 15 years.

The parish council discussed reusing the building for other programs, but the price tag for renovations was estimated at $350,000.

An environmental assessment discovered asbestos, lead and mercury in the Christ Church rectory, leading to the decision to demolish it rather than spend $350,000 to renovate. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

"We're like a lot of churches — we didn't have the money," said Rev. Kyle Wagner. "We couldn't see a way to keep the rectory."

The decision to demolish the building was made in 2016 after an environmental assessment discovered asbestos, lead and mercury. Removal of the hazardous material is underway and no new development for the site is planned.

"Our plan is to use it as a parking lot and green space," said Wagner. "This could free up 20 spaces."